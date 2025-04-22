Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $53,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Five Below by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after buying an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

