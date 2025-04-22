Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

