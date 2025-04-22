Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,745 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after acquiring an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $553,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.