Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,875.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FINX opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

