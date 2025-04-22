Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

