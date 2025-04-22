Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 46,206 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the period. USCB Financial accounts for 5.9% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 3.40% of USCB Financial worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 228.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

