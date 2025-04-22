Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 945,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 403,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITR

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Up 10.8 %

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$303.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.