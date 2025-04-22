Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of HRMY opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $61,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,529 shares of company stock worth $619,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
