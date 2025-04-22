Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,117 Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Carter Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CARE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
