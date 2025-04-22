Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,151 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 10.5% of Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

