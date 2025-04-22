Twin Lions Management LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Twin Lions Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 526,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,000. Malibu Boats accounts for about 19.2% of Twin Lions Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twin Lions Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of MBUU opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $532.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

