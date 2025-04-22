Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,495 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio makes up 1.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.72% of Gossamer Bio worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $184.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

