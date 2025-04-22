Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 95,944 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.82% of Integra LifeSciences worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

