Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

