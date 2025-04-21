Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 944,362 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 944,362 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

