17,246 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

