Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Shares of APP stock opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.36 and its 200-day moving average is $314.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

