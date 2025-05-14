Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,201 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,491,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after buying an additional 642,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

View Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.