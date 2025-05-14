HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

