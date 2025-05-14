MPM Bioimpact LLC Raises Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,766 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences comprises about 2.6% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Wave Life Sciences worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 329,173 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

