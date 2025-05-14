Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lavoro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
