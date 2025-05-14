MPM Bioimpact LLC Purchases New Shares in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,705,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000. Context Therapeutics makes up about 2.2% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
CNTX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
