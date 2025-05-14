MPM Bioimpact LLC Purchases New Shares in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,705,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000. Context Therapeutics makes up about 2.2% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.