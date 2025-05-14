Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Takes $22.24 Million Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 770,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,000. LENZ Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LENZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.41.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.