ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $86.19 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

