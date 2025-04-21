Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $347.06 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $285.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
