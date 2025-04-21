Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $347.06 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $285.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.