MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

