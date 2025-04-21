Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $92.52. Approximately 35,435,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 72,722,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.50, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

