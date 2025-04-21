CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

