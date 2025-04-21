Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,374,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.6 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

CNRAF opened at $1.10 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

