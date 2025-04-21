Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $463.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.24 and its 200-day moving average is $495.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

