Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASGI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.35.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

