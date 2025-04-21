Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.70 on June 2nd

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 16.7% increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60.

Qifu Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 61.5% per year over the last three years. Qifu Technology has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qifu Technology to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

