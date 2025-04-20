u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $85.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.
u-blox Company Profile
