u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $85.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.