TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.59.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.