TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

