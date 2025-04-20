Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
