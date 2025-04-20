Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

