Mirova Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

