Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Decreases By 23.4%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.49. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175. Thales has a 12-month low of $136.99 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.60.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

