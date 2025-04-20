Short Interest in Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Grows By 30.0%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

TOFB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Tofutti Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

