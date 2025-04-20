Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 524 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

DHR stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.55.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

