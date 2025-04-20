The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $117.84 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.