Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires 7,829 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,778,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 604,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 645,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 773,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 542,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Uber Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 117,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

