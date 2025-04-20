Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $769,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of EFV opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

