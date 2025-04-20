Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,541,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

