The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 3.8 %
TSE CWL opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.
About Caldwell Partners International
