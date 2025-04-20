The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 3.8 %

TSE CWL opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.