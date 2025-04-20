Value Stocks Worth Watching – April 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hertz Global, Hertz Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, and Intel are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth, based on factors such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors consider these stocks attractive opportunities for long-term growth, particularly if the market eventually recognizes the companies’ underlying value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 80,943,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,840,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 225,663,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTZ traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 224,980,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,734. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hertz Global has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $232.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.97 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.28. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,852,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,891,867. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 61,886,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,231,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Featured Stories