Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PBR. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

