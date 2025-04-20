Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.