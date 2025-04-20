Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Transce3nd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 564,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

