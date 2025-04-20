MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

