Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

