Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 42 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.56.

Shares of REGN opened at $563.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

